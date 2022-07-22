2 critically wounded in separate Atlanta shootings

Two people were hospitalized with critical injuries following a pair of unrelated shootings Thursday night in Atlanta.
The first incident happened around 8 p.m. near west Atlanta’s Bankhead neighborhood. A “shotspotter” sensor alerted police to gunshots fired near the Heritage Square Apartments in the 300 block of Lanier Street.
When officers arrived, someone flagged them down and took them to an apartment building across the street from the Heritage Square complex. They found a man wounded with multiple gunshots.
Witnesses told officers someone drove past the building and fired shots at the victim from a vehicle. The man was taken to a hospital and listed in critical condition, according to a police spokesperson.
Around 8:45 p.m., a man wounded in a different shooting showed up to Grady Memorial Hospital in a private vehicle. The victim was taken inside the hospital and listed in critical condition, police said.
Detectives from the police department’s aggravated assault unit are investigating both shootings. There were no immediate indications that they were linked.
