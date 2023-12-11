2 Atlanta police officers hospitalized after downtown crash

Two Atlanta police officers were hospitalized early Sunday after a driver ran a red light and crashed into their patrol vehicle near the Fulton County Courthouse, authorities said.
The wreck happened just before midnight at the intersection of Forsyth and Mitchell streets. According to investigators, the patrol vehicle was rear-ended by the other driver.
Both officers were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and are expected to be OK.
The at-fault driver sustained minor injuries but refused medical treatment, police said. They were arrested for not having a valid license and cited for failing to obey a traffic control device.
“The investigation remains active at this time,” police said.
About the Author