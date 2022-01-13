Hamburger icon
2 arrested in separate north Fulton arson cases

Two arrests have been made in separate arson investigations in Alpharetta and Milton.
Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Two arrests have been made in separate arson investigations in north Fulton County, the state fire commissioner’s office announced Thursday.

In the first incident, a fire moderately damaged a two-story home on Bethany Road in Alpharetta on Nov. 18. Jesse Hooper, 52, has been arrested in connection to that fire.

“The Alpharetta Fire Department requested the assistance of our canine unit,” Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King said in a statement. “The canine quickly alerted to an area in the basement of the house, detecting the presence of accelerants.”

Hooper is being charged with first-degree arson and conspiracy to commit a felony.

In the second case, Erica Vosges, 30, was charged with first-degree arson after a fire heavily damaged a home on Avensong Village Circle in Milton on Dec. 10.

A K-9 detected an accelerant in that case as well.

