2 arrested in separate north Fulton arson cases

In the first incident, a fire moderately damaged a two-story home on Bethany Road in Alpharetta on Nov. 18. Jesse Hooper, 52, has been arrested in connection to that fire.

“The Alpharetta Fire Department requested the assistance of our canine unit,” Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King said in a statement. “The canine quickly alerted to an area in the basement of the house, detecting the presence of accelerants.”