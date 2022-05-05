2 arrested in Doraville home invasion, kidnapping

Jesus Daniel Bibiano Ruiz, 25, of Buford, and Wendy Perez, 30, of Arkansas, face several charges in connection with the alleged home invasion. Police said the duo broke into a home on Chappell Lane around 4:20 p.m. and began arguing with the victim, then kidnapped him and took his keys.

Police arrived just in time to see the victim’s vehicle driving away, according to a news release. The suspects allegedly fired shots toward police as they drove away. They stopped shortly after on Spalding Lane in Sandy Springs, and Perez was arrested.