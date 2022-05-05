ajc logo
X

2 arrested in Doraville home invasion, kidnapping

Police said the duo broke into a home on Chappell Lane and began arguing with the victim, then kidnapped him and took his keys.

caption arrowCaption
Police said the duo broke into a home on Chappell Lane and began arguing with the victim, then kidnapped him and took his keys.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
42 minutes ago

Two people have been arrested after allegedly forcing their way into a Doraville home Wednesday afternoon and kidnapping a man after taking his car keys, Gwinnett County police said.

Jesus Daniel Bibiano Ruiz, 25, of Buford, and Wendy Perez, 30, of Arkansas, face several charges in connection with the alleged home invasion. Police said the duo broke into a home on Chappell Lane around 4:20 p.m. and began arguing with the victim, then kidnapped him and took his keys.

Police arrived just in time to see the victim’s vehicle driving away, according to a news release. The suspects allegedly fired shots toward police as they drove away. They stopped shortly after on Spalding Lane in Sandy Springs, and Perez was arrested.

Bibiano Ruiz got out and ran away but was located shortly after by a Gwinnett police K-9 unit.

Police did not provide additional information about the victim, including whether he sustained any injuries.

The suspects are each charged with home invasion, kidnapping, hijacking a motor vehicle and armed robbery. Bibiano Ruiz is also charged with aggravated assault against law enforcement.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
UPDATE: All-clear at Emory University after reports of armed suspect on campus
1h ago
Former Glynn County DA, Greg McMichael exchanged phone calls after Ahmaud Arbery killing...
1h ago
North Fulton teen killed in crash 3 weeks before high school graduation
1h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top