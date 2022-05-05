2 arrested in Doraville home invasion, kidnapping

Two people have been arrested after allegedly forcing their way into a Doraville home Wednesday afternoon and kidnapping a man after taking his car keys, Gwinnett County police said.
Jesus Daniel Bibiano Ruiz, 25, of Buford, and Wendy Perez, 30, of Arkansas, face several charges in connection with the alleged home invasion. Police said the duo broke into a home on Chappell Lane around 4:20 p.m. and began arguing with the victim, then kidnapped him and took his keys.
Police arrived just in time to see the victim’s vehicle driving away, according to a news release. The suspects allegedly fired shots toward police as they drove away. They stopped shortly after on Spalding Lane in Sandy Springs, and Perez was arrested.
Bibiano Ruiz got out and ran away but was located shortly after by a Gwinnett police K-9 unit.
Police did not provide additional information about the victim, including whether he sustained any injuries.
The suspects are each charged with home invasion, kidnapping, hijacking a motor vehicle and armed robbery. Bibiano Ruiz is also charged with aggravated assault against law enforcement.
About the Author