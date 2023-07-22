2 arrested, 1 injured in shooting on University of Georgia campus

Crime & Public Safety
By
46 minutes ago
X

Two people were taken into custody after a man was found shot at the University of Georgia campus early Saturday morning, school officials confirmed. His injuries were non-life threatening.

The shooting, which happened in the area of Jackson and Fulton streets, spurred a chain of alerts from the university to students and staff on campus urging them to stay away from the active scene. At around 2:15 a.m. UGA police officers heard what they believed were gunshots near the undergraduate admissions building, university spokesman Rod Guajardo said.

An officer quickly located a man, who was identified as a campus visitor, nearby with gunshot wounds to his leg, Guajardo added.

Soon after, officials said Athens-Clarke County police officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle suspected of being involved in the incident. Two suspects were detained.

They were identified by the university as 25-year-old Zachary Thomas Baker and 24-year-old Mark Luke Jarrett — both of whom were also visiting campus. They are facing charges of aggravated assault, weapon on school grounds, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and reckless conduct.

“No other suspects are being sought and there is no indication of any continuing threat,” Guajardo said.

Anyone who may have information related to the incident is asked to contact UGA police at 706-542-2200.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Cleanup continues after 2nd day of heavy storm in North Georgia3h ago

Credit: TNS

GSP: 2 women killed, another injured in suspected DUI crash in Henry County
57m ago

Credit: Credit Patricia Murphy

MURPHY: A massive EV plant is coming to rural Ga. Can local towns survive the change?
6h ago

Museum tells story of Africatown, its people and the crime that started it all
18h ago

Museum tells story of Africatown, its people and the crime that started it all
18h ago

Credit: AP

Opinion: Pediatricians’ plea for action on gun violence toward kids
13h ago
The Latest

Credit: TNS

GSP: 2 women killed, another injured in suspected DUI crash in Henry County
57m ago
Man fatally shot near food mart in SW Atlanta
3h ago
12-year-old shot during domestic situation in DeKalb neighborhood
19h ago
Featured

Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

EXPLAINED: The controversy behind Jason Aldean’s song ‘Try That in a Small Town’
Under his skin: Tony Bennett returned often to sing for Atlantans. Some notable concerts
Public celebration to mark first day of sales for John Lewis stamp
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top