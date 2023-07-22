2 arrested, 1 injured in shooting on University of Georgia campus

Two people were taken into custody after a man was found shot at the University of Georgia campus early Saturday morning, school officials confirmed. His injuries were non-life threatening.

The shooting, which happened in the area of Jackson and Fulton streets, spurred a chain of alerts from the university to students and staff on campus urging them to stay away from the active scene. At around 2:15 a.m. UGA police officers heard what they believed were gunshots near the undergraduate admissions building, university spokesman Rod Guajardo said.

An officer quickly located a man, who was identified as a campus visitor, nearby with gunshot wounds to his leg, Guajardo added.

Soon after, officials said Athens-Clarke County police officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle suspected of being involved in the incident. Two suspects were detained.

They were identified by the university as 25-year-old Zachary Thomas Baker and 24-year-old Mark Luke Jarrett — both of whom were also visiting campus. They are facing charges of aggravated assault, weapon on school grounds, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and reckless conduct.

“No other suspects are being sought and there is no indication of any continuing threat,” Guajardo said.

Anyone who may have information related to the incident is asked to contact UGA police at 706-542-2200.