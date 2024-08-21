1980s cold case rape suspect arrested again after 2023 escape, police say

After the getaway, Baugh remained at the top of the police department’s most wanted list until his latest arrest.

Around 10:30 a.m. Aug. 15, Atlanta and MARTA police “received an alert” that a fugitive was riding a bus in the area of Cascade Road and Benjamin E. Mays Drive, police said. Officials did not disclose how they were alerted to Baugh’s presence on the bus, but he was “positively identified via surveillance,” according to authorities.

Police then stopped the bus and took him into custody.

Body camera footage of the arrest shows officers sprinting onto the bus, placing Baugh in handcuffs and escorting him off.

Baugh initially misidentifies himself with a different last name before confirming that his surname is Baugh when asked a second time.

He is then placed into the back of a patrol car after an initial pat down. He remains in custody at Grady, police said Tuesday.