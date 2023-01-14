ajc logo
19-year-old sought in fatal shooting at Gwinnett home

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
42 minutes ago

A teenager is on the run after fatally shooting a man inside a Gwinnett County home Saturday, police said.

At around 12:40 a.m., officers were called to the 1400 block of Fox Forest Court regarding a person shot. Felipe Velasco, 45, was found shot at least once inside a residence, Gwinnett police said. The victim was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The crime scene is in a residential area near Mountain Park Park and Mountain Park Elementary School.

Miguel Rodriguez was identified as a suspect and police said the shooting is believed to have been domestic. The 19-year-old is facing charges of murder and aggravated assault. According to authorities, he drives a Jeep Wrangler with Georgia tag XEG482.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gwinnett police detectives at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

