19-year-old injured in shooting outside Vine City Walmart, police say

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
58 minutes ago

A 19-year-old man was injured in a shooting outside a Vine City Walmart in northwest Atlanta on Sunday morning, according to police.

Atlanta officers got the call around 2:13 a.m. when the victim arrived at Grady Memorial Hospital after being transported by Atlanta firefighters, police said in a statement. The teen was described as being alert, but refused to cooperate with the investigation.

Investigators later learned the incident took place in the parking lot of 835 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, where the victim and his acquaintances were approached by an unknown male suspect who started arguing with them, police said in a statement. The confrontation then escalated into gunfire.

No other details about the incident were released by police.

