19-year-old injured in shooting outside Vine City Walmart, police say

Atlanta officers got the call around 2:13 a.m. when the victim arrived at Grady Memorial Hospital after being transported by Atlanta firefighters, police said in a statement. The teen was described as being alert, but refused to cooperate with the investigation.

Investigators later learned the incident took place in the parking lot of 835 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, where the victim and his acquaintances were approached by an unknown male suspect who started arguing with them, police said in a statement. The confrontation then escalated into gunfire.