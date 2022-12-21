19-year-old fatally shot during robbery attempt in DeKalb, police say

A 19-year-old man was shot and killed during a possible robbery attempt in a Stonecrest neighborhood Tuesday night, Channel 2 Action News reported.
DeKalb County police were called around 7:40 p.m. to the 5600 block of La Fleur Trail, where they found the victim, Antwon June, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to the news station.
June, who was believed to be the suspect in the robbery attempt, was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, Channel 2 reported.
An investigation is ongoing, and police have not released any further details about the alleged robbery.
This story was first reported by Channel 2 Action News. We are working to learn more.
