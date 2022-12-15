ajc logo
X

17-year-old cheerleader at metro Atlanta high school killed in wreck

Credit: Whitley Garner At Rosehaven Funeral Home

Credit: Whitley Garner At Rosehaven Funeral Home

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
32 minutes ago

An Austell teenager who was a cheerleader at a Douglas County Christian high school was killed in a two-car crash last week, officials confirmed.

Juliette Grace Howell, a senior at King’s Way Christian Academy, was a passenger in a 2013 Kia Rio traveling north on Ga. 5 just before 9 a.m. on Dec. 7 when the driver lost control and crossed the center line, according to the Georgia State Patrol. The car struck a guardrail, which spun it counterclockwise, and its rear struck the front of a 2019 Dodge Journey that was headed in the opposite direction.

Howell, 17, who was sitting in the front passenger seat, was rushed to Wellstar Douglas Hospital, where she died, the GSP said.

The driver of the Kia suffered serious injuries, while the two occupants of the Dodge had minor to serious injuries. All three were taken to Atlanta hospitals. An update on their conditions was not provided.

Howell was a member of King’s Way’s honor society and a cheerleader for its football and basketball teams, according to her obituary. Howell, just one of three girls in a senior class of 14, wanted to study nursing at West Georgia Technical College.

“She was beautiful, caring, compassionate, generous and loved by many,” her family wrote. “She had the most beautiful laugh.”

In a GoFundMe campaign set up to help with funeral expenses, Howell’s family said she “was enjoying her friends, family and looking forward to what the future held.”

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

“Julie’s loves in life were her family, her boyfriend, her friends, sunflowers, reading, listening to music, pasta and going to the beach,” her obituary read. “She had a love for butterflies, especially blue ones.”

The crash remains under investigation, and the state patrol did not say if investigators were considering filing charges.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Young Thug hearing: hours of delay, then naked Zoom bombing during rapper’s appearance23m ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

If Braves don’t retain Dansby Swanson it won’t be because they can’t afford it
2h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Georgia Tech hires Norval McKenzie to coach running backs
3h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Review: Decatur’s Cuddlefish is all about sushi
6h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Review: Decatur’s Cuddlefish is all about sushi
6h ago

Georgia Power, PSC staff reach agreement on new electricity rates
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Young Thug hearing: hours of delay, then naked Zoom bombing during rapper’s appearance
23m ago
Woman arrested after toddler found dead in Canton home
1h ago
Missing Clayton County 11-year-old girl ‘may be in danger,’ police say
1h ago
Featured

Menorah lightings, Cricket Celebration Bowl and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta...
4h ago
Atlanta’s Celebration Bowl puts HBCU football in national spotlight
12h ago
Chatham County grand jury indicts mother in murder of toddler Quinton Simon
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top