17-year-old cheerleader at metro Atlanta high school killed in wreck

“She was beautiful, caring, compassionate, generous and loved by many,” her family wrote. “She had the most beautiful laugh.”

In a GoFundMe campaign set up to help with funeral expenses, Howell’s family said she “was enjoying her friends, family and looking forward to what the future held.”

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

“Julie’s loves in life were her family, her boyfriend, her friends, sunflowers, reading, listening to music, pasta and going to the beach,” her obituary read. “She had a love for butterflies, especially blue ones.”

The crash remains under investigation, and the state patrol did not say if investigators were considering filing charges.