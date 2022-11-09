BreakingNews
16-year-old shot near Georgia State campus in downtown Atlanta

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
58 minutes ago

A 16-year-old boy was shot Tuesday evening in downtown Atlanta near Georgia State University campus, police said.

Officers were called to the intersection of Decatur Street and Piedmont Avenue about 6:55 p.m. regarding a person shot call. At the scene, police said the teenager was found with a gunshot wound and taken to a hospital.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was injured in the area of Decatur Street and Kimball Way. The scene is adjacent to the GSU College of Education and Natural Science Center buildings.

Authorities said the victim was only able to provide a limited amount of information. No details on what led to the shooting or who may be responsible were released.

Explore16-year-old boy shot multiple times in Glenwood Park parking deck

A week ago, another 16-year-old was shot inside a parking deck at a southeast Atlanta mixed-use development, police said. Officers responded to the Enso apartment building on Glenwood Avenue and found the teenager shot multiple times, according to police.

As of Tuesday, there have been at least 57 children under the age of 18 shot in metro Atlanta this year. Of them, at least 30 have died. In 2021, there were at least 23 minors shot.

ExploreKids, teens across metro Atlanta among 2022 shooting victims

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

