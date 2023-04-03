BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: NASA reveals astronauts for moon mission next year
14-year-old taken to hospital after being shot in south Atlanta

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A 14-year-old boy was shot in The Villages at Carver neighborhood in south Atlanta on Saturday night, according to police.

Atlanta officers were called to a retirement home on Thirkeld Avenue just before 9 p.m. The building is directly across Pryor Road from Arthur Langford Jr. Park and skate park.

Responding officers found the boy with a gunshot wound, and he was rushed to a hospital, police said in a statement. His condition was described as alert.

Police did not say if the victim was the intended target. No other details about what may have led up to the shooting have been released.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

