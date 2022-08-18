14 dogs ‘safe’ from euthanization at overcrowded Clayton County shelter

Fourteen of the 20 dogs once in dire need of adoption are now listed as “safe,” Clayton County Animal Control announced Thursday.
Animal control issued an emergency plea late Tuesday, saying the agency’s headquarters and adoption center, where stray and owner-released animals are housed, was overcrowded. At least 20 dogs in animal control’s care were in jeopardy of being put down Friday if no one committed to adopting or rescuing the animals, officials said in a news release.
Officials said some of the dogs have been at the shelters for extended periods, while others have special needs that can no longer be accommodated. A few are at great risk of becoming ill, according to animal control.
Without additional help from the community this week, animal control’s 3% euthanasia rate was likely to increase.
The county said it regularly asks rescuers for help with their most urgent cases, putting out a weekly list of dogs that have been at animal control facilities the longest. This week, Clayton set a hard deadline for the dogs on the urgent list. They had to be rescued by 1 p.m. Thursday, otherwise the agency said they’d have to euthanize them Friday “solely for space purposes,” the release said.
By Tuesday, there were commitments to save six of the dogs on this week’s urgent list. As of 12:45 p.m. Thursday, a total of 14 of the at-risk dogs were checked off as safe.
