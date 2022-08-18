ajc logo
X

14 dogs ‘safe’ from euthanization at overcrowded Clayton County shelter

Fourteen of the 20 dogs in jeopardy of being euthanized this week in Clayton County had commitments to be adopted or rescued Thursday afternoon.

Combined ShapeCaption
Fourteen of the 20 dogs in jeopardy of being euthanized this week in Clayton County had commitments to be adopted or rescued Thursday afternoon.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
9 minutes ago

Fourteen of the 20 dogs once in dire need of adoption are now listed as “safe,” Clayton County Animal Control announced Thursday.

Animal control issued an emergency plea late Tuesday, saying the agency’s headquarters and adoption center, where stray and owner-released animals are housed, was overcrowded. At least 20 dogs in animal control’s care were in jeopardy of being put down Friday if no one committed to adopting or rescuing the animals, officials said in a news release.

Officials said some of the dogs have been at the shelters for extended periods, while others have special needs that can no longer be accommodated. A few are at great risk of becoming ill, according to animal control.

Without additional help from the community this week, animal control’s 3% euthanasia rate was likely to increase.

The county said it regularly asks rescuers for help with their most urgent cases, putting out a weekly list of dogs that have been at animal control facilities the longest. This week, Clayton set a hard deadline for the dogs on the urgent list. They had to be rescued by 1 p.m. Thursday, otherwise the agency said they’d have to euthanize them Friday “solely for space purposes,” the release said.

By Tuesday, there were commitments to save six of the dogs on this week’s urgent list. As of 12:45 p.m. Thursday, a total of 14 of the at-risk dogs were checked off as safe.

About the Author

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

Editors' Picks
Book disputes land suburban Atlanta school district in court10h ago
GOP’s nominee for lieutenant governor veers from ticket on same-sex marriage
6h ago
Nappy Roots member kidnapped at gunpoint at Atlanta brewery, shot during escape
3h ago
Black Hammer leader’s lawyer disputes ‘street gang’ label
Black Hammer leader’s lawyer disputes ‘street gang’ label
Opinion: Trump muddles the GOP message
9h ago
The Latest
Young Thug case: Witness in protective custody after document leak
12m ago
UPDATE: GBI investigates 2 police shootings after unrelated domestic incidents
31m ago
Douglas County man convicted after posting child porn to Tumblr
1h ago
Featured
Four members of the Leffler family — Chris, 51, his wife Lori, 50, and their sons Zach, 23, and Nate, 17 — died in the May 28 accident. Robert "Stephen" Chauncey, 37, a passenger in Stegall's boat, also died. Four other people were injured.

Credit: Facebook / @ChrisLeffler

Man indicted in boat crash that killed former Alpharetta teacher, family members
Bierfest, dinosaurs and more: 15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta
3h ago
Rosalynn Carter, wife of Jimmy, turns 95 on Thursday
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top