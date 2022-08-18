14 dogs ‘safe’ from euthanization at overcrowded Clayton County shelter

Animal control issued an emergency plea late Tuesday, saying the agency’s headquarters and adoption center, where stray and owner-released animals are housed, was overcrowded. At least 20 dogs in animal control’s care were in jeopardy of being put down Friday if no one committed to adopting or rescuing the animals, officials said in a news release.

Officials said some of the dogs have been at the shelters for extended periods, while others have special needs that can no longer be accommodated. A few are at great risk of becoming ill, according to animal control.