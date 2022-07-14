10-year-old helps family escape Cherokee County house fire

A Cherokee County 10-year-old became a hero when he alerted his family that their house was on fire and helped them escape Thursday morning, officials said.
Zizo Knight woke up when he heard what he thought were fireworks, according to Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services Battalion Chief Rickey Collett.
“He looked out of his bedroom window and observed the front porch and roof line heavily involved in fire,” Collett said. “He woke his family and all evacuated safely.”
Shortly after the family of four evacuated the home in the 100 block of Silver Creek Drive near Waleska, the roof fell in, father Adam Knight told authorities.
Authorities responded to the family’s 911 call about their front porch on fire at about 2 a.m., the agency said.
The home sustained extensive damage, and the fire department said the American Red Cross was called in to assist the family, which includes an 18-month-old boy.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
About the Author