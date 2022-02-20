Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

10-year-old girl killed in house fire in Jackson County

A woman called 911 around 11:30 p.m. to report a fire at her house on Skelton Road in Hoschton, about 30 miles east of Athens, a news release states. The woman's daughter was trapped inside a bedroom. She was taken to a hospital where she died shortly after.

caption arrowCaption
A woman called 911 around 11:30 p.m. to report a fire at her house on Skelton Road in Hoschton, about 30 miles east of Athens, a news release states. The woman's daughter was trapped inside a bedroom. She was taken to a hospital where she died shortly after.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
16 minutes ago

A 10-year-old girl died after a fire destroyed her Jackson County home Saturday night, according to officials.

According to a news release, a woman called 911 around 11:30 p.m. to report a fire at her house on Skelton Road in Hoschton, about 30 miles northwest of Athens.

Jackson County sheriff’s deputies arrived first and found the home fully engulfed in flames, the news release states. Deputies spoke with the woman who said her daughter was trapped inside a bedroom.

Deputies tried to get to the girl, but smoke and flames prevented that, the news release states. Firefighters arrived shortly thereafter and were able to get inside and find the girl. She was taken to a hospital, where she died a short time later. The girl has not been identified.

The mother was taken to another hospital. Her condition was not released by police, but her family said she was “burnt pretty badly,” according to a GoFundMe that is listed as organized by a daughter.

The fire is under investigation by the Georgia State Fire Marshal’s Office, Jackson County coroner and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Security guard shot, killed near Stonecrest mall
37m ago
Smyrna resident sentenced for multiyear tax fraud scheme
1h ago
Man accused of stealing, crashing fire engine in Atlanta
3h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top