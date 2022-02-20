10-year-old girl killed in house fire in Jackson County

Deputies tried to get to the girl, but smoke and flames prevented that, the news release states. Firefighters arrived shortly thereafter and were able to get inside and find the girl. She was taken to a hospital, where she died a short time later. The girl has not been identified.

The mother was taken to another hospital. Her condition was not released by police, but her family said she was “burnt pretty badly,” according to a GoFundMe that is listed as organized by a daughter.