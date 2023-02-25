1 woman killed, another injured in shootings miles apart in Atlanta

A woman was fatally shot while another was injured Saturday morning in separate Atlanta shootings, police said.
Officers were called to the 700 block of Fraser Street in the Summerhill neighborhood at about 2 a.m. A woman was found at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.
She was pronounced dead at the scene and was not publicly identified.
Authorities did not provide information about what may have led to the shooting, which happened near the Center Parc Stadium.
Just an hour later, police said another woman was found shot in the 200 block of Grant Street, about 2 miles away from Fraser Street. The victim was said to be stable when taken to the hospital.
Investigators said a dispute with a man led to the shooting, but no information has been released on the suspect.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author