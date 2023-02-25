X
Dark Mode Toggle

1 woman killed, another injured in shootings miles apart in Atlanta

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
6 minutes ago

A woman was fatally shot while another was injured Saturday morning in separate Atlanta shootings, police said.

Officers were called to the 700 block of Fraser Street in the Summerhill neighborhood at about 2 a.m. A woman was found at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene and was not publicly identified.

Authorities did not provide information about what may have led to the shooting, which happened near the Center Parc Stadium.

Just an hour later, police said another woman was found shot in the 200 block of Grant Street, about 2 miles away from Fraser Street. The victim was said to be stable when taken to the hospital.

Investigators said a dispute with a man led to the shooting, but no information has been released on the suspect.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Caroline Silva on twitter

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Norcross church hopes to bring the Asbury spirit to Georgia on Sunday3h ago

Ex-Atlanta watershed official gets 4 years in prison for bribery scandal
23h ago

Credit: John Spink

Atlanta’s new problem property list drops some notorious apartments

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

2 arrested, including 15-year-old, in Columbus shooting that injured 9 kids
5h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

2 arrested, including 15-year-old, in Columbus shooting that injured 9 kids
5h ago

Credit: BRAVO

Report: Atlanta reality star Kim Zolciak’s home won’t be auctioned off in foreclosure
21h ago
The Latest

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

2 arrested, including 15-year-old, in Columbus shooting that injured 9 kids
5h ago
GBI investigating officer-involved shooting at North Avenue MARTA station
14h ago
12-year-old girl shot at SW Atlanta home
18h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Deja News: ‘Cocaine Bear’ based on 1985 North Georgia discovery
6h ago
Youngest Jan. 6 defendant, from North Fulton, found guilty of two felonies
21h ago
With new attention on Carter legacy, presidential library due for overhaul
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top