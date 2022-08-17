ajc logo
1 person injured after car crashes through window of Riverdale restaurant

A woman accidentally plowed her car into a Riverdale restaurant Tuesday afternoon.

A woman accidentally plowed her car into a Riverdale restaurant Tuesday afternoon.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
17 minutes ago

Customers had to take cover Tuesday afternoon when a motorist accidentally barreled through the front doors of a take-out restaurant in Riverdale.

The crash happened at This Is It! Southern Kitchen & Bar-B-Q, a soul food and BBQ eatery in the 6500 block of Highway 85.

According to Riverdale police chief Todd Spivey, a woman who parked in front of the storefront mistakenly put her vehicle into the drive gear as she tried to back out of her spot. Her car crashed through the front door knocking out the glass windows.

It was unclear if police sought charges against the driver, whose name was not given.

One person inside the restaurant was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, Spivey said.

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

