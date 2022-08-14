1 of 2 suspects apprehended in armed robbery, kidnapping of DeKalb dad

DeKalb officers were called to the 1900 block of Meadow Lane on Wednesday shortly before 5 p.m., where they spoke with two teenagers who told them their father was robbed at gunpoint by two men as they worked on a house, police said in a statement. The suspects then forced the father into a vehicle, still at gunpoint, and drove him to a nearby ATM where they forced him to withdraw money, according to the statement. They dropped the father off at a nearby intersection and fled.

Neither the teens nor their father were injured, police said.