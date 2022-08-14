ajc logo
1 of 2 suspects apprehended in armed robbery, kidnapping of DeKalb dad

A father in DeKalb County was robbed at gunpoint and kidnapped last week, according to police. One of two suspects is now in custody.

Credit: Henri Hollis

A father in DeKalb County was robbed at gunpoint and kidnapped last week, according to police. One of two suspects is now in custody.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
58 minutes ago

Police are still searching for the last of two suspects in an alleged robbing and kidnapping of a father in DeKalb County last week, according to police.

DeKalb officers were called to the 1900 block of Meadow Lane on Wednesday shortly before 5 p.m., where they spoke with two teenagers who told them their father was robbed at gunpoint by two men as they worked on a house, police said in a statement. The suspects then forced the father into a vehicle, still at gunpoint, and drove him to a nearby ATM where they forced him to withdraw money, according to the statement. They dropped the father off at a nearby intersection and fled.

Neither the teens nor their father were injured, police said.

The next day, patrolling officers spotted the suspects’ vehicle on Glenwood Road near I-285 around 6:30 p.m., according to police. Officers followed the vehicle toward Covington Highway when they tried to conduct a traffic stop. The suspects instead pulled into a gas station and three people ran away.

Police brought in K-9 officers and began tracking the suspects, the statement read. After three-and-half hours, a suspect — later identified as 33-year-old Regis Jackson — was found hiding in a shed. He was allegedly still wearing the same clothes used in the kidnapping and armed robbery the day before, police said.

Jackson was charged with armed robbery and kidnapping and is being held at the DeKalb County jail. The second suspect, who remains at large, was identified as Jackson’s brother, 38-year-old Darius Jackson. Darius Jackson also faces armed robbery and kidnapping charges.

Police said additional charges may be filed, as the pair have been linked to other armed robberies in the area.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

