1 man dead, another grazed in NW Atlanta shooting

One man was killed and another was injured Thursday afternoon in a shooting at a home in northwest Atlanta, police said.
The incident happened at a residence in the 400 block of Westchester Boulevard, just north of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard. A 911 call reporting that someone had been shot was made shortly before 4 p.m.
Atlanta police spokesman John Predmore confirmed that one man was pronounced dead at the scene and the other man was grazed by a bullet.
No other details were released about the shooting or a suspect. Predmore said homicide investigators are at the scene trying to determine what led to the shooting.
