Crime & Public Safety

1 man dead, another grazed in NW Atlanta shooting

The shooting happened at a home in the 400 block of Westchester Boulevard.

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

The shooting happened at a home in the 400 block of Westchester Boulevard.
By
9 minutes ago

One man was killed and another was injured Thursday afternoon in a shooting at a home in northwest Atlanta, police said.

The incident happened at a residence in the 400 block of Westchester Boulevard, just north of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard. A 911 call reporting that someone had been shot was made shortly before 4 p.m.

Atlanta police spokesman John Predmore confirmed that one man was pronounced dead at the scene and the other man was grazed by a bullet.

No other details were released about the shooting or a suspect. Predmore said homicide investigators are at the scene trying to determine what led to the shooting.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Terra cotta pipes, old sewers add complexity to rebuilding Atlanta's Gulch

Credit: AP

Fulton judge rejects Trump free speech challenge to election charges
53m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

King family mourns at emotional ceremony on assassination anniversary
29m ago

Credit: TNS

Georgia’s top election officials weren’t consulted on sweeping election measure

Credit: TNS

Georgia’s top election officials weren’t consulted on sweeping election measure

Credit: Miguel Martinez

CNN Center is no more. Atlanta icon’s new name is now ‘The Center’
The Latest

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

King family mourns at emotional ceremony on assassination anniversary
29m ago
UPDATE
Man faces murder charge after shooting girlfriend in car, police say
1h ago
Henry County jailer stabbed by 2 inmates, sheriff says
1h ago
Featured

Cosmic treats and deals for Monday’s total solar eclipse
Black culture events to attend for 404 Day 2024
After weird start on road, Braves come home with chance to get on roll