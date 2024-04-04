1 man dead, another grazed in NW Atlanta shooting

One man was killed and another was injured Thursday afternoon in a shooting at a home in northwest Atlanta, police said.

The incident happened at a residence in the 400 block of Westchester Boulevard, just north of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard. A 911 call reporting that someone had been shot was made shortly before 4 p.m.

Atlanta police spokesman John Predmore confirmed that one man was pronounced dead at the scene and the other man was grazed by a bullet.