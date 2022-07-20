1 man dead, another critically injured in DeKalb shooting

A shooting in a DeKalb County neighborhood left one man dead late Tuesday night, according to police.
Officers got the call of a person shot in the 400 block of Meadowood Drive around 10:45 p.m., police said in a news release. When they got there, they found a man in his 20s dead from an apparent gunshot wound. He was not identified publicly.
Another victim, also a man in his 20s, was found with gunshot wounds, police said. That victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Investigators believe there had been a small social gathering in a parking lot when a dispute broke out, police said. That dispute escalated to gunfire.
Police did not release any other information about the victims, suspect or the incident.
