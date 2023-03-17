1 killed, 1 arrested in crash involving motorcycle, pickup truck in Cobb

The vehicles collided around 11:20 p.m. at the intersection of Veterans Memorial Highway and Cooper Lake Road in Mableton, according to Cobb County police. The 24-year-old motorcycle driver Stacey Miles Davis, of Lawrenceville, was pronounced dead at the scene by the county medical examiner’s office. His passenger, Mya Smith, 23, of Powder Springs, was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck, Donald Bryan, 42, of Mableton, is accused of being impaired during the crash, police said. He was taken into custody.