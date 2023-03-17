1 killed, 1 arrested in crash involving motorcycle, pickup truck in Cobb

The driver of a motorcycle was killed and his passenger seriously injured in a crash Thursday evening with an allegedly impaired pickup truck driver in Cobb County, authorities said.
The vehicles collided around 11:20 p.m. at the intersection of Veterans Memorial Highway and Cooper Lake Road in Mableton, according to Cobb County police. The 24-year-old motorcycle driver Stacey Miles Davis, of Lawrenceville, was pronounced dead at the scene by the county medical examiner’s office. His passenger, Mya Smith, 23, of Powder Springs, was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of the pickup truck, Donald Bryan, 42, of Mableton, is accused of being impaired during the crash, police said. He was taken into custody.
An investigation determined that Davis and Smith were traveling west on Veterans Memorial Highway on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle when Bryan tried to turn left onto Cooper Lake Road from the eastbound lanes. Police said Bryan made an unsafe left turn into the path of the Harley, which hit the rear passenger side of his vehicle.
Davis was still aboard the motorcycle as it came to rest alongside the Ford on Veterans Memorial Highway. Smith was thrown off and landed on the road surface in the right eastbound lane.
“Both vehicles caught fire after the collision and had to be extinguished by Cobb County Fire Department,” police said.
The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Cobb police at 770-499-3987.
