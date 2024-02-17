1 killed, another injured minutes apart in separate shootings in Atlanta

One man was killed and another was injured Friday evening in separate shootings in areas south of Atlanta, police said.

At a home in the 1300 block of Grant Street in the Chosewood Park neighborhood in southeast Atlanta, officers were called around 8:20 p.m. regarding a person shot. A man suffering from a gunshot wound and in critical condition was found at the scene, police said.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he later died. His name was not released.