1 killed, another injured minutes apart in separate shootings in Atlanta

One man was killed and another was injured Friday evening in separate shootings in areas south of Atlanta, police said.
At a home in the 1300 block of Grant Street in the Chosewood Park neighborhood in southeast Atlanta, officers were called around 8:20 p.m. regarding a person shot. A man suffering from a gunshot wound and in critical condition was found at the scene, police said.
The man was taken to a hospital, where he later died. His name was not released.
Just three minute after the first shooting, officers responded to a business in the 300 block of Cleveland Avenue in southwest Atlanta. The location is about four miles south from the first scene.
Police said they were notified the victim had already been taken to a hospital by a private vehicle. The 39-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound but was found to be stable at the hospital, according to authorities.
Officials have not released information on a suspect or motive in either shooting.
