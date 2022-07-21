1 killed, 1 injured in shooting in DeKalb neighborhood; 3 suspects identified

A man is dead following a shooting in a DeKalb County neighborhood Wednesday evening, according to police.
Officers responded to the 2400 block of Overlook Avenue near Lithonia and found a man with a gunshot wound, police said. The victim, identified as 27-year-old Frank Emeka, was taken to a hospital, where he died.
A second victim also was found with gunshot wounds, a news release states. That person was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.
Investigators believe two groups of people got into a dispute that escalated to gunfire. Jerickalus Williams, 41, Joshua Hardwick, 21, and Demetrice Lawson, 33, have all been identified as suspects and charged with murder, according to police.
