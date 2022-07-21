ajc logo
X

1 killed, 1 injured in shooting in DeKalb neighborhood; 3 suspects identified

The double shooting took place in the 2400 block of Overlook Avenue near Lithonia.

Credit: Henri Hollis

Combined ShapeCaption
The double shooting took place in the 2400 block of Overlook Avenue near Lithonia.

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
22 minutes ago

A man is dead following a shooting in a DeKalb County neighborhood Wednesday evening, according to police.

Officers responded to the 2400 block of Overlook Avenue near Lithonia and found a man with a gunshot wound, police said. The victim, identified as 27-year-old Frank Emeka, was taken to a hospital, where he died.

A second victim also was found with gunshot wounds, a news release states. That person was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Investigators believe two groups of people got into a dispute that escalated to gunfire. Jerickalus Williams, 41, Joshua Hardwick, 21, and Demetrice Lawson, 33, have all been identified as suspects and charged with murder, according to police.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks
Georgia Tech, Georgia State each have two players on Doak Walker watch list
Man arrested in fatal shooting of former Gwinnett coach at gas station
36m ago
The Jolt: Republicans will ‘pay the price’ for anti-abortion law, Democrats vow
6h ago
Abortion appointments canceled as Georgians react to court ruling
17h ago
Abortion appointments canceled as Georgians react to court ruling
17h ago
Court allowed Georgia’s abortion ban to take effect. What now?
19h ago
The Latest
Hear thunder? You could be at risk for being struck by lightning
5m ago
Man arrested in fatal shooting of former Gwinnett coach at gas station
36m ago
Teen victims ID’d in double shooting near Gwinnett County lake
2h ago
Featured
FILE - People march through Downtown Atlanta on June 24, 2022, to protest the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. A federal appeals court on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, overturned a lower court ruling and said Georgia’s restrictive 2019 abortion law should be allowed to take effect. The Georgia law bans most abortions once a “detectable human heartbeat” is present. (AP Photo/Ben Gray, File)

Credit: Ben Gray

AJC Podcast: What you need to know about Georgia’s abortion law
6h ago
Back from the brink: Tiran Jackson learns to harness power of resilience after tragedy
How Georgia’s top candidates raised their campaign cash
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top