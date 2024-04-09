1 dead in fire at Cobb mobile home park

One person was killed Monday evening after a fire broke out at a mobile home park in Cobb County, officials said.
Crews responded at around 8 p.m. to the Arbor Mill Mobile Home Park on Barrett Parkway, according to Cobb fire spokesman Nicolas Danz. They worked to extinguish the fire that destroyed one home in the park.
Danz said firefighters also worked to prevent exposure to nearby residents, some of whom were seen placing their hands over their faces to shield themselves from the smoke.
Credit: Ben Hendren for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Credit: Ben Hendren for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
During a search of the home, firefighters found the remains of one person, whose name was not released. Danz said the county medical examiner is working to identify the body.
Officials have not provided a cause of the fire, which remains under investigation.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author