Crime & Public Safety

1 dead in fire at Cobb mobile home park

Cobb County firefighters responded to a fire at a mobile home park Monday night.

Credit: Ben Hendren for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Ben Hendren for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Cobb County firefighters responded to a fire at a mobile home park Monday night.
By
20 minutes ago

One person was killed Monday evening after a fire broke out at a mobile home park in Cobb County, officials said.

Crews responded at around 8 p.m. to the Arbor Mill Mobile Home Park on Barrett Parkway, according to Cobb fire spokesman Nicolas Danz. They worked to extinguish the fire that destroyed one home in the park.

Danz said firefighters also worked to prevent exposure to nearby residents, some of whom were seen placing their hands over their faces to shield themselves from the smoke.

Onlookers cover their faces as smoke spreads from the fire at a mobile home park in Cobb County.

Credit: Ben Hendren for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

icon to expand image

Credit: Ben Hendren for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

During a search of the home, firefighters found the remains of one person, whose name was not released. Danz said the county medical examiner is working to identify the body.

Officials have not provided a cause of the fire, which remains under investigation.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

David Aaro is a breaking news reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: Bita Honarvar

Atlanta school board extends search for new superintendent1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Georgia elections ranking improves to No. 11 in MIT study

Credit: Nathan Posner for the AJC

Marjorie Taylor Greene escalates dispute with U.S House speaker
2h ago

Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC

Gwinnett DA to charge driver in crash that killed 4-year-old at mall
1h ago

Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC

Gwinnett DA to charge driver in crash that killed 4-year-old at mall
1h ago

Credit: cus

Atlanta punching above its weight, says new economic analysis from bank and UNC
The Latest

Credit: Getty Images

6 years in prison for woman who stole $8.5M to fund sports tickets, trips
41m ago
Gwinnett DA to charge driver in crash that killed 4-year-old at mall
1h ago
WATCH
Suspected burglar stuck in grease trap for 8 hours at Cobb restaurant
1h ago
Featured

Credit: cus

Atlanta punching above its weight, says new economic analysis from bank and UNC
‘Skip it!’ A fun early-week Masters tradition remains alive and well
No charges for driver in Gwinnett 4-year-old’s pedestrian death