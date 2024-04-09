1 dead in fire at Cobb mobile home park

One person was killed Monday evening after a fire broke out at a mobile home park in Cobb County, officials said.

Crews responded at around 8 p.m. to the Arbor Mill Mobile Home Park on Barrett Parkway, according to Cobb fire spokesman Nicolas Danz. They worked to extinguish the fire that destroyed one home in the park.

Danz said firefighters also worked to prevent exposure to nearby residents, some of whom were seen placing their hands over their faces to shield themselves from the smoke.