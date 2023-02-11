X
Dark Mode Toggle

1 dead in double shooting at SE Atlanta apartment complex

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
59 minutes ago

One man was killed and another was injured in a Saturday morning shooting at a southeast Atlanta apartment complex, police said.

Shortly before 7 a.m., officers were called to the Victory at Summerhill apartments along Fulton Street. Officers said they found two men who had been shot.

Both victims were taken to a hospital, and one man died from his injuries, according to police. Their names have not been released.

Authorities told Channel 2 Action News that the shooting took place on the fourth floor of one of the buildings after an argument broke out. No information was provided on a suspect.

The apartment complex is right off I-20 and just a short drive away from Zoo Atlanta.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Caroline Silva on twitter

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s influence surges; her fiery tactics remain the same5h ago

Police present at Marist School after investigation of student remarks
19h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Neighbors fear Microsoft’s halted Westside campus is another unkept promise

Credit: AP

IRS won’t tax most relief checks from states last year; what it means for Ga.
3h ago

Credit: AP

IRS won’t tax most relief checks from states last year; what it means for Ga.
3h ago

OPINION: How would the new ‘Buckhead City’ bill work? Shhhh, it’s a secret
The Latest

Credit: Cobb County Sheriff's Office

Man convicted for second time in 2015 fatal stabbing of stepson in Cobb
13h ago
Man arrested in fatal shooting outside Clarkston strip club
18h ago
Cops: Man steals car in Decatur at knifepoint, arrested in Alabama after chase
18h ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

Burt Bacharach leaves behind lush trove of romantic songs
Atlanta organizations offer ways to help offer aid after massive Turkey earthquake
Valentine’s Day, Super Bowl fun and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top