1 dead in double shooting at SE Atlanta apartment complex

One man was killed and another was injured in a Saturday morning shooting at a southeast Atlanta apartment complex, police said.
Shortly before 7 a.m., officers were called to the Victory at Summerhill apartments along Fulton Street. Officers said they found two men who had been shot.
Both victims were taken to a hospital, and one man died from his injuries, according to police. Their names have not been released.
Authorities told Channel 2 Action News that the shooting took place on the fourth floor of one of the buildings after an argument broke out. No information was provided on a suspect.
The apartment complex is right off I-20 and just a short drive away from Zoo Atlanta.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com