1 dead in Alpharetta shooting; police searching for person of interest

Police need help searching for a person of interest in a deadly shooting in downtown Alpharetta late Wednesday night.

Alpharetta police got a call about shots fired near the intersection of Milton Road and South Main Street, or Ga. 9, just after 11 p.m.

There, they found a man with gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a hospital but died Thursday morning, police said. He was identified as Justin Mourning, 46, of Alpharetta.