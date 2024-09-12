1 dead in Alpharetta shooting; police searching for person of interest

Police need help searching for a person of interest in a deadly shooting in downtown Alpharetta late Wednesday night.
Alpharetta police got a call about shots fired near the intersection of Milton Road and South Main Street, or Ga. 9, just after 11 p.m.
There, they found a man with gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a hospital but died Thursday morning, police said. He was identified as Justin Mourning, 46, of Alpharetta.
Investigators believe the incident began with an argument between the victim and suspect, though their relationship is not known, officials said.
A person of interest has been pinpointed, and police are searching for that individual. However, it is not clear if the person is also considered a suspect.
The person was pictured riding a black sports-style motorcycle and wearing a black jacket with patches on the left sleeve and left breast.
Anyone with information is asked to call Alpharetta police Detective C. Lawrence at 678-297-6338 or clawrence@alpharetta.ga.us.
