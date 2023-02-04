1 dead, 8 displaced in SE Atlanta house blaze

One person was found dead inside a home Friday evening after an intense blaze in southeast Atlanta, Channel 2 Action News reported.
Fire crews were called to an area along Carter Avenue at about 9:45 p.m. on reports of a person trapped inside the burning home, which is near the East Lake Golf Club. Assistant Fire Chief Greg Gray told Channel 2 that firefighters found a heavy fire coming from the back of the home and smoke coming from all sides.
“We did make an aggressive interior fire attack. Unfortunately, it was just a little too late to be able to pull the victim out,” Gray said.
Fire officials confirmed with the news station that the victim was trapped inside the home and died from their injuries. Their identity was not released.
At least eight others lived at the home and have been displaced, Channel 2 reported, but all were able to escape the blaze safely.
Fire officials are working to determine the cause.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has reached out to Atlanta fire for more information.
