1 dead, 8 displaced in SE Atlanta house blaze

Fire crews were called to an area along Carter Avenue at about 9:45 p.m. on reports of a person trapped inside the burning home, which is near the East Lake Golf Club. Assistant Fire Chief Greg Gray told Channel 2 that firefighters found a heavy fire coming from the back of the home and smoke coming from all sides.

“We did make an aggressive interior fire attack. Unfortunately, it was just a little too late to be able to pull the victim out,” Gray said.