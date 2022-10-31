ajc logo
X

1 dead, 2 injured after being shot in vehicle in Brookhaven

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
27 minutes ago

Three people were shot, one of them fatally, while in a vehicle near a Brookhaven intersection early Sunday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to the area of North Druid Hills Road near North Cliff Valley Way around 3:40 a.m. after receiving a 911 call about several shots being fired, Brookhaven police spokesperson Sgt. Jacob Kissel said. There, they found a vehicle with four people inside.

Three had sustained gunshot wounds, and one of them had died, according to Kissel. The two surviving victims were taken to a hospital, and their conditions were not disclosed.

Investigators are working to identify suspects. No other details about the case were released.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Perry McIntyre Jr.

No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 2 Tennessee: ‘The hype is justified’1h ago

Credit: Ben Gray / AP

The Jolt: Kemp tells of first lady’s miscarriage in debate against Abrams
3h ago

Credit: Ben Gray/AP

In final debate, Kemp won’t say whether he’d sign new abortion limits
13h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

On an astonishing day, the Falcons seize first place
15h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

On an astonishing day, the Falcons seize first place
15h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

After weeks of drama, disappointment, Atlanta Medical Center to close
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

1 killed in shooting near event venue in West Midtown, police say
3h ago
UGA, UF condemn antisemitic messages projected onto stadium after football game
20h ago
Suspect sought in fatal shooting in Old Fourth Ward
Featured

MONDAY’S WEATHER: Atlanta to dry out in time for trick-or-treating
3h ago
I-285 lane closures: Some alternate routes, ideas to avoid traffic jam
Complete coverage: Life and legacy of Vince Dooley
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top