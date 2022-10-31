1 dead, 2 injured after being shot in vehicle in Brookhaven

Three people were shot, one of them fatally, while in a vehicle near a Brookhaven intersection early Sunday morning, according to police.
Officers responded to the area of North Druid Hills Road near North Cliff Valley Way around 3:40 a.m. after receiving a 911 call about several shots being fired, Brookhaven police spokesperson Sgt. Jacob Kissel said. There, they found a vehicle with four people inside.
Three had sustained gunshot wounds, and one of them had died, according to Kissel. The two surviving victims were taken to a hospital, and their conditions were not disclosed.
Investigators are working to identify suspects. No other details about the case were released.
