1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at DeKalb motel

Few details were immediately available, but DeKalb police spokeswoman Elise Wells confirmed that officers were called to the Budgetel Inns and Suites along Gus Place regarding the shooting. Police said one person died at the scene and the other victim was taken to a hospital. Their condition was not released.

Authorities did not say what led up to the shooting or if a suspect had been identified. The motel is right off I-285 and Flat Shoals Road.