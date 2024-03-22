1 dead, 1 injured in shooting along busy NE Atlanta road

A man is dead and another is injured after gunfire broke out early Friday morning in a parking lot at a busy northeast Atlanta intersection, according to officials.

Atlanta police said they got the call about a person shot shortly before 5 a.m. It happened in the parking lot of a building at the corner of Cheshire Bridge Road and Windemere Drive in the Morningside-Lenox Park neighborhood. Part of Cheshire Bridge Road east of Piedmont Road has been blocked off for the investigation.

Authorities said the injured man was shot multiple times in the leg and was undergoing surgery at Grady Memorial Hospital. He is expected to survive, but the other victim died at the scene, officials said.