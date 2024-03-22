Crime & Public Safety

1 dead, 1 injured in shooting along busy NE Atlanta road

Atlanta police investigate a shooting along Cheshire Bridge Road that left one dead and another injured Friday morning.
By
22 minutes ago

A man is dead and another is injured after gunfire broke out early Friday morning in a parking lot at a busy northeast Atlanta intersection, according to officials.

Atlanta police said they got the call about a person shot shortly before 5 a.m. It happened in the parking lot of a building at the corner of Cheshire Bridge Road and Windemere Drive in the Morningside-Lenox Park neighborhood. Part of Cheshire Bridge Road east of Piedmont Road has been blocked off for the investigation.

Authorities said the injured man was shot multiple times in the leg and was undergoing surgery at Grady Memorial Hospital. He is expected to survive, but the other victim died at the scene, officials said.

Atlanta police at the scene of a deadly shooting along Cheshire Bridge Road Friday morning.

Details about what happened are limited, as investigators aren’t aware of any witnesses, and the injured victim was in too much pain to speak, police said. It’s also not clear if the victims knew each other.

Officers and crime scene investigators were still at the scene around 7 a.m. looking for and documenting evidence.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

