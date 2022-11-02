1 dead, 1 injured in DeKalb neighborhood shooting, police say

One person is dead and another was injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in a DeKalb County neighborhood, according to police.
The shooting happened at an apartment complex in the 2700 block of Penwood Place, according to a DeKalb police spokesperson. Officers were called to the location shortly before 12:30 p.m.
The injured person is expected to survive, police said.
No other details about the case or victims have been released. Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting.
