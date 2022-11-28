1 arrested after shooting at East Point food mart kills man, injures woman

East Point officers were called to the Falcon Food Mart at 3106 Washington Road shortly before 2 p.m. and found the victims with gunshot wounds, police said in a statement. Both were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where the man died. His name was not provided, and the woman’s condition was not disclosed.

Investigators said a man, whose name also was not released, shot both victims. He was arrested and faces charges of murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.