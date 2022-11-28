ajc logo
X

1 arrested after shooting at East Point food mart kills man, injures woman

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A man is in custody after allegedly shooting and killing another man and injuring a woman outside of an East Point food mart Sunday afternoon, according to police.

East Point officers were called to the Falcon Food Mart at 3106 Washington Road shortly before 2 p.m. and found the victims with gunshot wounds, police said in a statement. Both were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where the man died. His name was not provided, and the woman’s condition was not disclosed.

Investigators said a man, whose name also was not released, shot both victims. He was arrested and faces charges of murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

No other details were released about the case.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Kemp slams Trump’s ‘un-American’ white supremacist dinner guest; Walker is silent6h ago

Credit: AP

Ajani Kerr, who played at Georgia Tech and Tulane, gives insight into Willie Fritz
2h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Georgia authorities urged to probe Herschel Walker’s Texas tax break
11h ago

Credit: Submitted photo

Judge tosses indictment against Fulton officers in jail death
2h ago

Credit: Submitted photo

Judge tosses indictment against Fulton officers in jail death
2h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Atlanta has the highest income inequality in the nation, Census data shows
11h ago
The Latest

Credit: Spalding County Sheriff's Office

Griffin man gets 45 years for rape, molestation of 14-year-old girl
1h ago
FedEx driver killed when Amtrak train crashes into truck in west Georgia
1h ago
FBI: Remains found in Savannah-area landfill belong to 20-month-old boy
2h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Ajani Kerr, who played at Georgia Tech and Tulane, gives insight into Willie Fritz
2h ago
Celebrate the season with holiday music
10h ago
Georgia Tech’s Jeff Sims to enter transfer portal
23h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top