14-year-old girl shot in south Fulton County

The girl was hit in the back in the shooting.

Crime & Public Safety
By Lauren Foreman
March 9, 2018

Police are investigating a shooting in south Fulton County that injured a 14-year-old girl.

The teen was shot in the back about 8:50 p.m. Thursday in the 6200 block of Topaz Trail, Fulton County police said.

Fulton County police are investigating a shooting that injured a 14-year-old girl. (Credit: Channel 2 Action News)

Authorities believe the girl was shot when a gunman opened fire while driving through the neighborhood.

The scene was littered with bullet casings, and bullet holes covered a car on the scene Friday afternoon, Channel 2 Action News reported.

The child was taken to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston with injuries that were not life-threatening.

No arrests have been made.

