14-year-old girl shot in south Fulton County

Police are investigating a shooting in south Fulton County that injured a 14-year-old girl.
The teen was shot in the back about 8:50 p.m. Thursday in the 6200 block of Topaz Trail, Fulton County police said.
Authorities believe the girl was shot when a gunman opened fire while driving through the neighborhood.
The scene was littered with bullet casings, and bullet holes covered a car on the scene Friday afternoon, Channel 2 Action News reported.
Bullet holes along car in South Fulton cul-de-sac where 14 yo was shot in the back last night. Teen has non-life threatening injuries. Police investigating possible drive-by @wsbtv 4 pic.twitter.com/ZyPmgdghUN— Nicole Carr (@NicoleCarrWSB) March 9, 2018
The child was taken to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston with injuries that were not life-threatening.
No arrests have been made.
