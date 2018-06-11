Wheelchair users sue Atlanta, alleging unsafe sidewalks and crosswalks

In 2009, the city entered into an agreement with the Justice Department that was designed to certain deficiencies, like sidewalk repairs, the spokesperson said, noting the city is not in violation of that ongoing agreement.

“This activity remains a priority for the city, as it will continue to make these improvements in the most fiscally responsible and prudent manner possible,” the spokeperson said.

The plaintiffs in the lawsuit are represented by two law firms: Radford & Keebaugh and Parks, Chesin & Walbert.

The suit cites a 2010 city audit that found 18 percent of the city’s sidewalk infrastructure had “deteriorated.”

Uneven sidewalks with broken pavement can be so jarring to wheelchair users they can cause them to fall to the ground, the suit said.

“Many disabled people simply avoid going out into the world, fearing that they will become stuck at an intersection lacking a curb ramp, or that they will be unable to travel along a broken sidewalk,” the suit said.

The plaintiffs are: Laurel Lawson, a software engineer and performance artist and athlete who regularly travels through Atlanta; James Curtis, a frequent volunteer at the Shepherd Center and a music lover who likes to see performances in the city; and James Turner, who works for DisABILITY LINK, a nonprofit that supports disabled people throughout the metro area.

In other news:

Caption The area is a heavily populated shopping and dining area.

A statement released by the plaintiffs’ attorneys said the city of Los Angeles, in 2015, settled a similar lawsuit by agreeing to allocate $1.3 billion over 30 years to bring its sidewalks into compliance with the Americans with Disability Act. Earlier this year, the city of Portland settled another such suit by agreeing to allocate $113 million over 12 years to fix its sidewalks and curbs.