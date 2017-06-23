New lawsuit alleges same conspiracy in Valdosta gym mat death

The conspiracy even extends to School Superintendent Wes Taylor’s two daughters, who, the lawsuit claims, were enlisted to discover Johnson’s body.

“We will not let them silence us about our son’s murder,” Jackie Johnson told radio talk show host Roland Martin on Monday. “I know my son wouldn’t have tried to crawl into the mat.”

But as has been the case all along, the Johnsons have presented little more than innuendo to support their claims about what happened to their son. Kenneth Johnson admitted as much in sworn testimony, according to court documents.

Two months ago, the U.S. Department of Justice announced it was unable to “prove beyond a reasonable doubt that someone or some group of people willfully violated Kendrick Johnson’s civil rights or committed any other prosecutable federal crime.” That admission followed an investigation spanning nearly three years.

Still, the conspiracy persists.

“We’re going to take this case all the way through,” Jackie Johnson said Monday. “We’re going to keep pushing. We’re going to find out exactly who killed Kendrick Johnson.”

Paying for it may be another matter. They are staring a $900,000 debt in the face, if Lowndes Superior Court Judge Richard Porter orders them to pay the full amount requested by the defendants named in the first wrongful death suit.

A GoFundMe page set up to help pay those attorneys' fees had, as of 2:30 p.m. Monday, received no donations.