Georgia teen’s boyfriend also charged with murdering her mom, brother in house fire

A 16-year-old Georgia girl won’t be facing murder charges alone in the deaths of her mother and brother.
On Thursday, the boyfriend of Candace Walton was charged with two counts of murder in the arson-related deaths in February, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Her boyfriend, identified as 17-year-old Kaleo D. Pangelinan, was arrested about 4:30 p.m. Thursday in Roseburg, Oregon, which is about 180 miles southwest of Portland. He remains in custody there, awaiting extradition to Georgia.
The duo are accused of an early morning house fire Feb. 27, where authorities found the bodies of Walton's mother, 46-year-old Tasha Vandiver, and her brother, 21-year-old Gerald Walton, AJC.com previously reported.
Candace Walton is accused of fleeing the scene in her mother’s car. She was found near Paducah, Kentucky, and arrested.
She fought extradition, but the sheriff's office obtained a governor's warrant, forcing her return to Georgia. Walton, who is being charged as an adult, faces two counts of murder and one count of first-degree arson.
The Towaliga Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office, which oversees Monroe, Butts and Lamar counties, will prosecute the case against the two teenagers.
The sheriff’s office said the investigation remains active.
