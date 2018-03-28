Man who beat 20-year-old convicted in his murder

In November 2015, Gerrod Shequille Crawford, 24, beat Antonia McBride and shot him while he was walking home from a music studio, district attorney spokesman Chris Hopper said.

Crawford and Kahreek Flowers were dropped off at a location on Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard with the intention of robbing a drug dealer, Hopper said. When they realized the dealer had a gun, the men abandoned the plan.