Man who beat 20-year-old convicted in his murder

A man was convicted Wednesday for his role in a murder from nearly three years ago, the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.
In November 2015, Gerrod Shequille Crawford, 24, beat Antonia McBride and shot him while he was walking home from a music studio, district attorney spokesman Chris Hopper said.
Crawford and Kahreek Flowers were dropped off at a location on Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard with the intention of robbing a drug dealer, Hopper said. When they realized the dealer had a gun, the men abandoned the plan.
They instead decided to target McBride, who had been walking in the area. Frustrated that McBride didn’t have any money or a phone they could steal, the men repeatedly hit and kicked the 20-year-old, eventually knocking him to the ground. Once McBride was down, Flowers fired two shots to the man’s body and another one to his head.
A woman who witnessed the shooting told investigators she saw Crawford and Flowers chasing McBride, who was yelling “I ain’t got it, I ain’t got it.”
Atlanta police received a tip connecting Flowers to the shooting. He admitted to the crimes and pleaded guilty to murder in a separate trial in December 2016, Hopper said.
Crawford will be sentenced at a later date.
- Join the discussion at the AJC’s Crime & Safety Facebook group
About the Author