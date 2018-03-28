Hamburger icon
Man who beat 20-year-old convicted in his murder

Gerrod Shequille Crawford was convicted for his role in a murder.

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Crime & Public Safety
By Raisa Habersham, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
March 28, 2018

A man was convicted Wednesday for his role in a murder from nearly three years ago, the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

In November 2015, Gerrod Shequille Crawford, 24, beat Antonia McBride and shot him while he was walking home from a music studio, district attorney spokesman Chris Hopper said.

Crawford and Kahreek Flowers were dropped off at a location on Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard with the intention of robbing a drug dealer, Hopper said. When they realized the dealer had a gun, the men abandoned the plan.

They instead decided to target McBride, who had been walking in the area. Frustrated that McBride didn’t have any money or a phone they could steal, the men repeatedly hit and kicked the 20-year-old, eventually knocking him to the ground. Once McBride was down, Flowers fired two shots to the man’s body and another one to his head.

A woman who witnessed the shooting told investigators she saw Crawford and Flowers chasing McBride, who was yelling “I ain’t got it, I ain’t got it.”

Atlanta police received a tip connecting Flowers to the shooting. He admitted to the crimes and pleaded guilty to murder in a separate trial in December 2016, Hopper said.

Crawford will be sentenced at a later date.

About the Author

Raisa Habersham is the Intown Atlanta hyperlocal reporter for The Atlanta-Journal Constitution.

