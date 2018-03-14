1 arrested, 1 sought after carjacking leads to chase on I-20

Authorities are searching for a carjacking suspect who led DeKalb County police on a chase onto I-20.
The suspect and an accomplice carjacked at Toyota Corolla on Mayfair Crossing Drive on Tuesday, DeKalb County police spokeswoman Shiera Campbell said.
A DeKalb County police sergeant later spotted the suspects in the car on Thompson Mill Road and a pursuit began, Campbell said.
“During the pursuit, the two suspects ran from the vehicle near Thompson Mill Road and Miller Road,” she told Channel 2 Action News. “(The driver) was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit.”
Three cars were hit during the chase on I-20 before DeKalb authorities stopped the stolen car under the I-285 bridge, Campbell said.
No one was injured during the chase.
