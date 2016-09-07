2 get 30 years in shooting that left Navy vet paralyzed

A pre-arranged plea deal was not what Laquan Taylor had in mind when he sought justice for a shooting that left him paralyzed.
Taylor told Channel 2 Action News he wanted a tougher sentence for the two men who shot him during a carjacking in a January 2015.
But the 30 years, with 15 to serve in prison, won’t erase the scars from that night, the Navy veteran said.
Taylor was on his way to bible study when he stopped by a Kroger along Moreland Avenue.
He was then approached by two men – Javon Ross and Victor Moore – who demanded his car keys Taylor gave them the keys and no sooner than he turned around and walked to the store’s entrance was he shot several times.
“I was running away from them taking my car and shooting me in the back,” Taylor told the news station. “It just wasn’t enough, I guess, because they ran up on me while I was lying on the ground screaming for help.”
Taylor was shot at least a dozen times, leaving him paralyzed.
To add insult to injury officers forgot to mirandize Ross and couldn’t use his confessional in the trial, according to Channel 2, which left them with one other solution: a plea deal.
While the plea deal puts Taylor’s attackers away, it doesn't erase the pain he experienced that night his mother Unetha Jones told Channel 2.
“They tried to take my baby’s life,” she said, “He’s a good kid. He’s a good kid who lost so much.”
