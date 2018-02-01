Customer-turned-robber ties up store clerk in northwest Atlanta

Atlanta police are looking for a customer who tied up a store clerk early Thursday and got away with a lot of cash.
The customer is a regular at the AK Food Store on Joseph E. Boone Boulevard in northwest Atlanta, the clerk told Atlanta police.
“He recognized the individual as someone who frequents the store,” Officer Lisa Bender said. “So when he requested to enter, the victim obliged.”
Once inside, the customer pulled out a gun, pointed it at the clerk’s head, and demanded the store’s money, Bender said.
The man then tied the clerk’s hands behind his back, brought him behind the counter and took cash from the cash register before running out of the store, Bender said.
Authorities have not specified how much money was taken from the store.
When police officers arrived on the scene about 2:30 a.m., the customer was gone.
A description of the customer has not been released.
The clerk was not injured.
