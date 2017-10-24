1 in custody after pulling gun on deputy near Georgia prison

A man is in custody after attempting to breach the perimeter of a south Georgia prison, encountering a deputy and pulling a gun on the official, according to reports.
The deputy opened fire, but no one was injured in the incident just before 1 a.m. Tuesday at Wilcox State Prison, according to WALB, a news station in Albany.
The unidentified suspect took off after gunfire erupted, but was captured just before 6 a.m. following a manhunt, WALB reported.
Georgia Department of Corrections spokeswoman Joan Heath told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that officials believe the suspect attempted to breach the exterior perimeter of the facility in an effort to drop contraband.
Two packages were recovered on prison property, according to WALB.
The prison in Abbeville is about 150 miles south of downtown Atlanta.
No other details were released.
About the Author