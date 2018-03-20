Hamburger icon
Cobb man allegedly says police ‘going to get it’ in Facebook post

Cordell Antoine Bell was charged with making terroristic threats after threatening violence against Austell police, according to his arrest warrant.

Crime & Public Safety
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
March 19, 2018

A Cobb County man apparently didn’t appreciate being forced to leave an Austell bar. So Cordell Antoine Bell vented his frustrations on Facebook, according to police.

Within 90 minutes of being told to leave the B3 Bar and Grill, Bell called on his friends to bring guns to injure the bar’s owner and employees, his arrest warrant states. Bell then threatened violence against Austell police.

“They going to get it too,” Bell posted on Facebook, according to police. “Watch me (expletive) all them up too yall think this is a game.”

Bell was arrested early Friday morning at his home and charged with making terroristic threats, Cobb booking records showed. He was later released after posting $10,000 bond.

