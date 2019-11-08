3 charged after bags of heroin, meth seized from Gainesville home

Three Hall County residents were arrested on drug charges Wednesday after narcotics agents seized about $6,500 worth of heroin and methamphetamine from a Gainesville home, authorities said.

The bust was organized by Hall County’s Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad at the home Albert Lee Scott and Samantha Ann Shugrue in the 2000 block of Ridgeway Drive, police said in a news release.

Inside the home, agents discovered about 20 grams of heroin packaged in multiple bags, approximately 5 grams of meth, four Xanax pills, two firearms and $3,000 in cash, authorities said. Scales, syringes and ledgers to keep track of the alleged drug sales were also seized, according to police.

Albert Lee Scott (left), Samantha Sheri Spillers and Samantha Ann Shugrue Photo: Hall County Sheriff's Office

Scott, 63, was arrested on charges of trafficking heroin, possession of heroin with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Shugrue, 26, and 51-year-old Lula resident Samantha Sheri Spillers were each charged with one count of heroin possession, jail records show. All three suspects are being held at the Hall County Jail without bond.

﻿In other news:

Support real journalism. Support local journalism. Subscribe to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution today. See offers.

Your subscription to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution funds in-depth reporting and investigations that keep you informed. Thank you for supporting real journalism.