Person of interest sought after deadly double shooting

Atlanta police are searching for this person of interest in a deadly double shooting in northwest Atlanta.

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

By Lauren Foreman
Feb 12, 2018

Atlanta police are searching for a person of interest after a man was killed and another was injured in a weekend shooting in northwest Atlanta.

A dispute between the shooter and the victims escalated Sunday morning in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. and Joseph E. Lowery boulevards, police said.

Officers got to the scene about 11:35 a.m. and found two wounded men, Officer Donald Hannah said. The shooter had already run away from the scene.

The injured men were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in serious condition, Hannah said. A 21-year-old died later. A 20-year-old was alert.

The person of interest is described as a 5-foot-10, about 180-pound man in his 20s. He was last seen wearing light colored pants, a light colored shirt and a skull cap, police said.

