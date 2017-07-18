‘Breakdown’ S01 Ep. 5: What the new defense team found

In the process, we learn of several pieces of evidence that Chapman's public defender Jan Hankins says she never received, and are introduced to witnesses that Hankins never had time to visit.

In this first season of Breakdown, senior legal affairs writer Bill Rankin goes deep inside the Chapman case, exploring where the criminal justice system broke down. You can listen to the Breakdown podcast below, or visit www.ajcbreakdown.com for the first five episodes, plus photos, articles, videos and more related information.