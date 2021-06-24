Cops: Coweta woman fatally shot husband, claimed it was accident

Cheryl Howell Coe, 51, initially told authorities the shooting was accidental. However, deputies quickly determined that was not the case, sheriff’s office Investigator Toby Nix said.

Crews responded to the home on Tommy Cook Road about 7:30 p.m. after the woman called 911 and said she accidentally shot Luke Coe, authorities said. Luke Coe, 48, was still alive when deputies found him in an upstairs bedroom. Authorities tried to save him, but he died of his injuries at the scene, Nix said.