Cops: Coweta woman fatally shot husband, claimed it was accident

Cheryl Howell Coe, 51, faces a murder charge after shooting her husband in the couple's Coweta County home, authorities said.
Cheryl Howell Coe, 51, faces a murder charge after shooting her husband in the couple's Coweta County home, authorities said.

By Shaddi Abusaid, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 23 minutes ago

A Coweta County woman faces a murder charge after authorities said she shot and killed her husband Wednesday evening at the couple’s home.

Cheryl Howell Coe, 51, initially told authorities the shooting was accidental. However, deputies quickly determined that was not the case, sheriff’s office Investigator Toby Nix said.

Crews responded to the home on Tommy Cook Road about 7:30 p.m. after the woman called 911 and said she accidentally shot Luke Coe, authorities said. Luke Coe, 48, was still alive when deputies found him in an upstairs bedroom. Authorities tried to save him, but he died of his injuries at the scene, Nix said.

“Through the course of the investigation, the Criminal Investigations Division determined the gunshot was not accidental,” the sheriff’s office said Thursday afternoon.

Deputies have not said what prompted the shooting or what evidence led them to believe it was intentional.

Cheryl Coe was charged with murder and aggravated assault and booked into the Coweta County Jail, authorities said. The investigation is ongoing.

