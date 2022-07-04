BreakingNews
AJC Peachtree Road Race results are here
ajc logo
X

Cowbell at Cardiac Hill

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
27 minutes ago
Combined ShapeCaption
Claire Morris and her two daughters at "Cardiac Hill" along the route of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race in Atlanta on Monday, July 4, 2022.

Credit: Hannah Ziegler

Claire Morris and her two daughters at "Cardiac Hill" along the route of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race in Atlanta on Monday, July 4, 2022.

Credit: Hannah Ziegler

Combined ShapeCaption
Claire Morris and her two daughters at "Cardiac Hill" along the route of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race in Atlanta on Monday, July 4, 2022.

Credit: Hannah Ziegler

Credit: Hannah Ziegler

Claire Morris, 37, has spent most of her life involved with the Peachtree Road Race.

Each year growing up, her family would station at the top of Cardiac Hill – the infamous section that asks racers to climb more than 12 stories in less than a mile – and cheer racers. And this year, Morris has made sure race participants can hear her cheering from the time they begin their ascent.

She brought her cowbell.

”It’s just so patriotic and brings everybody together in a way that you just can’t do the other 364 days a year,” the Alpharetta native said.

Morris and her two daughters have been stationed at the top of Cardiac Hill since early morning, waiting for her husband and son to reach the top. Once they do, her oldest daughter will join them to finish the last part of the race.

”It just doesn’t feel like the Fourth of July unless you see people running in crazy costumes,” Morris said, motioning to a man running in a bald eagle onesie passing by. “It’s awesome.”

Editors' Picks
‘Breakdown’ Ep. 3: ‘Is There a Criminal Case?’2h ago
Heck House, Scottdale arts center, closed due to code noncompliance
16h ago
2022 AJC Peachtree Road Race T-shirt revealed
2h ago
The Hawks have upgraded. A bigger upgrade is out there
The Hawks have upgraded. A bigger upgrade is out there
Rhonex Kipruto wins men’s elite division at AJC Peachtree Road Race
54m ago
The Latest
Foundation pairs runners with wheelchair racers
1m ago
Check out our first photo gallery from the race
5m ago
Canadians decked out in red, white and blue
12m ago
Featured
An aerial photograph shows a piece of Beltline-adjacent building (lower right), where 8ARM and former Paris on Ponce are located, on Ponce de Leon in Atlanta on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta developer eyes beloved gritty stretch of Ponce
PHOTOS: Shepherd Center creates enchanted garden prom for its teen clients
‘Breakdown’ Season 2, Ep. 18: ‘Death in a Hot Car; Mistake or Murder?’
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top