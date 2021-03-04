Covington police seek suspects who stole U-Haul containing infant’s ashes

The incident happened early Wednesday morning in the parking lot of a La Quinta Inn in Covington, where Benjamin and Kassandra Benson were staying the night. The couple were driving through Georgia in the process of relocating, so the truck and trailer contained most of their possessions, including the ashes of their son who died at 6 months old.

Around 1 a.m., two cars pulled into the hotel’s parking lot and a man walked to the U-Haul, Covington police spokesman Capt. Ken Malcom said. The man was able to get inside the truck and start it, driving the U-Haul away along with a trailer that was connected.