Covington police seek suspects who stole U-Haul containing infant’s ashes

Covington police are seeking multiple suspects who stole a family’s U-Haul truck and trailer filled with personal belongings, including the cremated remains of their infant son.
The incident happened early Wednesday morning in the parking lot of a La Quinta Inn in Covington, where Benjamin and Kassandra Benson were staying the night. The couple were driving through Georgia in the process of relocating, so the truck and trailer contained most of their possessions, including the ashes of their son who died at 6 months old.
Around 1 a.m., two cars pulled into the hotel’s parking lot and a man walked to the U-Haul, Covington police spokesman Capt. Ken Malcom said. The man was able to get inside the truck and start it, driving the U-Haul away along with a trailer that was connected.
Police recovered the truck and trailer Thursday in Forest Park.
“A number of items were stolen,” Malcom said. “The ashes were not found.”
Investigators went through the recovered truck and trailer with the Bensons, guiding them on FaceTime and prioritizing the ashes as they searched, Malcom said.
The urn containing the child’s remains could have been mistaken as a jewelry box or another item with monetary value, Malcom said, but other meaningful items were taken as well. A portrait of the couple’s son and a cross with sentimental value were also missing.
“The other items that were stolen are all things that can be replaced,” Malcom said. “Obviously, our priority is to find the child’s cremated remains. Hopefully, someone will recognize the suspects from the surveillance video and come forward.”