Covington man hit by car, killed after going hunting

A Covington man was killed early Tuesday morning when he was hit by a car shortly after going on a hunting trip.
Dennis Ervin Tracy, 66, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened on Ga. 87 in Forsyth about 7:30 a.m., officials said.
Tracy was riding a four-wheeler in the area of Lassiter Road, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Anna Lewis. At some point, he tried to cross the highway and was hit by a passing car, she said.
The lack of light in the area likely contributed to the fatal crash, according to the sheriff’s office.
“This stretch of road is not very well lit and the area was very foggy this morning,” Lewis said. “Once the driver of the vehicle did see the four-wheeler, they did attempt to avoid the crash but, unfortunately, were unsuccessful.”
Authorities do not plan to charge the driver in connection with the crash, she said.