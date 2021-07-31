COVID vaccine efforts in immigrant communities include debunking rumors

Ptacek said Northside’s mission is to provide patients with answers to their COVID vaccine questions and debunk rumors by reminding them that all vaccinations are free of charge — even for those without insurance — that the vaccine doesn’t contain any traces of a live virus, the vaccine doesn’t alter DNA, and proof of U.S. citizenship is not required in order to receive one.

This information is critical to immigrant communities because people of color have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic. For example, Latinos are about twice as likely to contract COVID-19 and die from it when compared to their white counterparts, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Judith Miller, a professor of history at Emory University, says getting ahead of the misinformation, or “pre-bunking” information, is the key because once lies begin to spread online, it’s often too late to change the minds of those who’ve been convinced.

“Even if someone is clinging to fake news and has a friend or family member who is trying to persuade them that something they believe is false,” Miller said, “often that just makes that boundary harder and the person who lives the fake news retreats even farther.”

Paradise Afshar is a Report for America corps member covering metro Atlanta’s immigrant communities.